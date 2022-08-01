The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Hilariously Explained Why Chefs Are Hot

Jeremy Allen White was a recent guest on NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" program, during which he spoke with guest host and panelist Tom Papa about the new hit show, specifically the main character, who audiences are seemingly going gaga over. Papa asked, "And something that maybe a lot of people can't relate to, you and I can probably, women are going crazy for you. They are going nuts. How are you handling it?" White humbly responded, "I don't know. I feel like I've fooled everybody. I think people are attracted to Carmy. I find his determination attractive." He continued, "I find his skill, like how good he is at this thing, attractive. And I also, I'll say it, I think chefs are hot. They're taking care of you, right? They're really supporting you, I think. It makes sense." In other words, White believes fans' attraction to Carmy stems from his tenacity, dedication, and desire to keep his brother's legacy alive.

White also spoke with The Takeout to express his sheer awe of restaurant workers. "I was taken aback by just the commitment and sacrifice of personal time and life," he admitted.

Season 1 of "The Bear" is now streaming on FX and Hulu and, much to fans' delight, has officially been renewed for its sophomore season, Variety reports.