Dunkin's Holiday 2022 Menu Was Just Leaked On TikTok

TikTok account @fazatdunkin, or Captain Dunkin, released a video that shows the coffee chain's winter lineup. Based on the allegedly leaked material, Dunkin's holiday menu will hit stores on November 2, and the products will be sold through December 27. Returning fan favorites include the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. For those interested in hearing about the new flavors of caffeine, @fazatdunkin explained that one new offering is the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, which is sweetened with Brown Sugar Cookie Syrup and topped with cookie butter cold foam and cookie pieces.

In terms of food items, Dunkin' is rolling out a Cookie Butter Donut, but a bigger announcement is likely the Pancake Wake-Up Wraps. These wraps have a pancake folded over customers' choice of fillings: egg and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; and bacon, egg, and cheese. In the comments of @fazatdunkin's TikTok, a few people hyped up the coffee drinks. But many users wanted to see the gingerbread flavor return for the season, and several people mentioned Dunkin's Refreshers, specifically hoping for another year of the apple cranberry flavor.