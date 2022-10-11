Dunkin's Holiday 2022 Menu Was Just Leaked On TikTok
With Halloween just around the corner, it's officially the holiday season. Consumers will be able to get plenty of spooky treats over the next few weeks, like Krispy Kreme's Haunted House collection of donuts. But we bet once November comes, you can expect all things cozy and winter. The most popular holiday drink in the United States is hot chocolate, according to a 2020 YouGov survey. Those who want caffeine for a morning or mid-afternoon boost will soon have lots of festive options to choose from.
Chocolate makes an appearance in what over 27% of people chose as Starbucks' best holiday drink in a Mashed survey: the Peppermint Mocha. Last year, Dunkin's holiday menu featured decadent drinks like the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, per a press release. So what's in store for big coffee chains this year? Even if a company might not be ready to officially release any holiday or winter seasonal menus yet, some items are starting to get leaked on social media. Starbucks' 2022 holiday menu might have leaked on Instagram, and now, Dunkin's 2022 holiday menu has hit TikTok.
Here's what we know so far about Dunkin's 2022 holiday menu
TikTok account @fazatdunkin, or Captain Dunkin, released a video that shows the coffee chain's winter lineup. Based on the allegedly leaked material, Dunkin's holiday menu will hit stores on November 2, and the products will be sold through December 27. Returning fan favorites include the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. For those interested in hearing about the new flavors of caffeine, @fazatdunkin explained that one new offering is the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, which is sweetened with Brown Sugar Cookie Syrup and topped with cookie butter cold foam and cookie pieces.
In terms of food items, Dunkin' is rolling out a Cookie Butter Donut, but a bigger announcement is likely the Pancake Wake-Up Wraps. These wraps have a pancake folded over customers' choice of fillings: egg and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; and bacon, egg, and cheese. In the comments of @fazatdunkin's TikTok, a few people hyped up the coffee drinks. But many users wanted to see the gingerbread flavor return for the season, and several people mentioned Dunkin's Refreshers, specifically hoping for another year of the apple cranberry flavor.