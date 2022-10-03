Was Starbucks' Holiday Menu Just Leaked On Instagram?

One thing loyal Starbucks fans have in common is that they love the coffee chain so much that waiting for Starbucks to officially announce its seasonal menus is simply too much of an ask. And so, ever since Starbucks became the global coffee empire that it is today, its fans have doubled up as sleuths, cleverly anticipating which ones of their favorite drinks are going to be back and when.

Last year, intel from anonymous baristas correctly revealed that Starbucks was going to be adding a new Apple Crisp Macchiato to its fall menu much before they actually did. This year too, fans were pretty spot on in being one step ahead of Starbucks and finding out what was in their fall lineup for 2022 and when it was going to launch.

Starbucks fans it seems, are at it again. One Instagram account — which always has its ears perked up for seasonal menus and new items at fast food chains well before they are officially announced — has leaked Starbucks' supposed winter menu for 2022. If the accuracy of the previous leaks is any indication, the holiday season is less than a month away.