Was Starbucks' Holiday Menu Just Leaked On Instagram?
One thing loyal Starbucks fans have in common is that they love the coffee chain so much that waiting for Starbucks to officially announce its seasonal menus is simply too much of an ask. And so, ever since Starbucks became the global coffee empire that it is today, its fans have doubled up as sleuths, cleverly anticipating which ones of their favorite drinks are going to be back and when.
Last year, intel from anonymous baristas correctly revealed that Starbucks was going to be adding a new Apple Crisp Macchiato to its fall menu much before they actually did. This year too, fans were pretty spot on in being one step ahead of Starbucks and finding out what was in their fall lineup for 2022 and when it was going to launch.
Starbucks fans it seems, are at it again. One Instagram account — which always has its ears perked up for seasonal menus and new items at fast food chains well before they are officially announced — has leaked Starbucks' supposed winter menu for 2022. If the accuracy of the previous leaks is any indication, the holiday season is less than a month away.
Two holiday season classics may not return this year
According to the posted menu, Starbucks may launch its holiday menu starting November 2 and several winter favorites will be making a return this year. Fans might see the iconic Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew all return to Starbucks. The Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which Starbucks introduced only last year, is also slated to be on the holiday menu for 2022. Along with the drinks, Starbucks may also bring back Snowman Cookies, Reindeer Cake Pops, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bars, and a brand new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl for a sweet breakfast treat.
Wondering where the holiday classic gingerbread and eggnog lattes are? They aren't. "Another year of being robbed with NO GINGERBREAD! why won't they just bring back gingerbread?!?!" wrote a frustrated fan who saw the leaked Starbucks menu. Another said that they "feel like innovation is stale they [Starbucks] should shake up the menu a bit," and per the comment section, fellow Starbucks buffs agree.
If the leaked menu turns out to be accurate, not only will fans not see gingerbread and eggnog lattes but there may be no new beverages at all this holiday season. Until Starbucks confirms the rumors or officially announces its winter lineup, however, fans will just have to wait with their fingers crossed.