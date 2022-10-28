Baskin-Robbins Has A Cookie Butter Ice Cream On The Way

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream," isn't just a catchy tune, it's actually true. According to How Stuff Works, ice cream is in the top 10 most popular American desserts, coming in at number 5. There are plenty of local mom-and-pop ice cream stores, as well as large ice cream chains that can be found across the U.S. Baskin-Robbins is one chain that is known for offering copious amounts of options to its customers, so much so that the chain is sometimes referred to as "31 flavors."

Baskin-Robbins opened with the idea that customers could try a new flavor for each day of the month — hence 31 flavors. The company now has over 1,400 ice cream flavors, as well as ice cream cake. Not every flavor is available year-round, but Baskin-Robbins routinely rolls out new innovative flavors like ube coconut swirl and its Spicy N Spooky ghost pepper flavor. The flavors of the month sometimes highlight seasonal ingredients — June 2022's flavor was peaches and cream. Other flavors that are introduced are simply ones that the chain thinks fans may enjoy. The company's newest flavor takes a much-loved spread and combines it with creamy ice cream for a decadent treat.