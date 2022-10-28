Baskin-Robbins Has A Cookie Butter Ice Cream On The Way
"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream," isn't just a catchy tune, it's actually true. According to How Stuff Works, ice cream is in the top 10 most popular American desserts, coming in at number 5. There are plenty of local mom-and-pop ice cream stores, as well as large ice cream chains that can be found across the U.S. Baskin-Robbins is one chain that is known for offering copious amounts of options to its customers, so much so that the chain is sometimes referred to as "31 flavors."
Baskin-Robbins opened with the idea that customers could try a new flavor for each day of the month — hence 31 flavors. The company now has over 1,400 ice cream flavors, as well as ice cream cake. Not every flavor is available year-round, but Baskin-Robbins routinely rolls out new innovative flavors like ube coconut swirl and its Spicy N Spooky ghost pepper flavor. The flavors of the month sometimes highlight seasonal ingredients — June 2022's flavor was peaches and cream. Other flavors that are introduced are simply ones that the chain thinks fans may enjoy. The company's newest flavor takes a much-loved spread and combines it with creamy ice cream for a decadent treat.
Ring in the holidays with cookie butter ice cream
According to ChewBoom, the November 2022 flavor of the month at Baskin-Robbins is Cookie Butter. The flavor is made by combining vanilla ice cream and cookie butter-flavored ice cream. Cookie butter spread is swirled throughout, along with Speculoos cookie crumbles. On its website, Baskin-Robbins noted the reason for making this new flavor is the public's love for cookie butter spread. For those unfamiliar, Trader Joe's began selling its version of cookie butter in 2011, and it's been a fan favorite ever since. Cookie butter has the same texture as peanut butter, but it is nut free and more of a dessert. The base is made from Belgian-style spiced cookies that are ground up into a paste with other ingredients like sugar and oils.
In Europe, cookie butter is made from Biscoff cookies, which are spiced and resemble gingerbread. The primary flavors include cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cardamom, and ginger (per Veggie Desserts). Club Trader Joe's notes that people in Belgium, Holland, and Northern France enjoy Biscoff before St. Nicolas' Feast in December, so it makes sense that Baskin-Robbins would release cookie butter ice cream in November to start off the holiday season.