The Celebrities Anne Burrell Wants To See Compete On Worst Cooks In America - Exclusive

Anne Burrell isn't necessarily concerned with having the most horrendous celebrity cooks compete on "Worst Cooks in America" — nor is she gunning for the most promising of the amateurs to sweep the competition. At the end of the day, Burrell is there to have a good time, and when we asked her which celebrities she'd want to see on "Worst Cooks," her first thought was "Gosh, who would I like to hang out with?" She said the first person she'd love to have is "Amy Schumer," because "I would like to be friends with [her]." Unfortunately, as Burrell acknowledged, "She has a chef husband, so she doesn't need to be on my show." Plus, you can also watch Schumer learn how to cook on her own Food Network show.

Another celebrity Burrell would love to have compete on "Worst Cooks" is actress Jennifer Lawrence. While it's not clear whether Lawrence already knows her way around a kitchen, Burrell said, "She seems so kooky and fun, and she seems real, and I like that." Plus, it would bring some "Hunger Games" vibes to the competition, which seems fitting since, as Burrell put it, "I feel that going into every season of 'Worst Cooks.'"

Just for fun, Burrell also mentioned a celebrity chef she'd love to have on the show again — Robert Irvine. He and Burrell go way back, and while as a friend and a colleague, she says Irvine is "a good egg. He really is," that doesn't mean she's not down to throw down again. "I believe the last time he was on the show, he won. That puts us at a tie. If he ever wants to man up and come back and try it on again, welcome back."

