Jeff Mauro Talks Working With His Fellow Food Network Chefs - Exclusive Interview

Have you run into anyone at the festival or caught up with anyone you weren't expecting to see?

I saw one of my best friends, Anne Burrell, backstage. We do "Worst Cooks in America" together now. I've done two seasons with her, so we're very close. And when they called Geoffrey [Zakarian] onstage — I don't know if you saw that funny bit I did — I walked out instead, thus securing our bond forever. We're the two best Jeffs.

What's it been like working with Anne on such a long-standing show like "Worst Cooks in America"?

It's someone else's home, and you're coming and you're stepping into that home, not only to work alongside somebody else but also compete with them. Anne is a fierce competitor, but luckily we're good friends, and that trumps all. So at the end of the day, we can hang up our chef coats and remain friends.

I spoke to her — she did say it was a lot of fun and a lot of laughs. Any funny or memorable moments that stand out to you?

What you don't realize is those days can be about 15, 16, 17 hours long. So by the end of it, you need to find inspiration and energy. And Anne brought out her Bluetooth speaker. I'm like, "What are you doing?" She's like, "Trust me." She started playing this song, "Cruel to Be Kind," by Nick Lowe — we both love that song. We've gone to karaoke together. And she changed [and] shifted the entire energy of that last hour we needed to shoot and got us through.