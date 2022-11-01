Pie Lovers Told Mashed Their Favorite Pie To Eat In The Fall-Exclusive Survey

While Pi(e) Day may be in March, if pie had an official season, it would probably be fall. The main reason for this, of course, is that the year's biggest food holiday falls in fall, and it's one where the de rigueur dessert is always pie. While Thanksgiving dinner has become synonymous with pumpkin pie, it's permissible to have other pies on the dessert table in addition (or even in lieu of) this classic. Swapping out the pie for crinkle cake or vegan dessert dumplings or whatever's trending on TikTok, however, is right out.

Thanksgiving isn't the only time we're in the mood for pie once the weather starts to cool down, however. Summer fruit desserts can be quite light — perhaps nothing more than a bowl of sorbet with a few cookies on the side — but in fall we want something heartier, crustier, and possibly topped with whipped cream. Which ones are our fall favorites, though? Mashed posed this question to 604 pie eaters, offering them a choice of five different types: apple, pecan, pumpkin, sweet potato, and rhubarb. Not to spoil things for you or anything, but the results probably won't come as any surprise whatsoever.