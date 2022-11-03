Caribou Coffee Just Released Its Very Jolly Seasonal Menu

Now that the great pumpkin has gone back to the patch for another year, it's being replaced by sweet flavors that fill everyone with holiday cheer. As Cook Think explained, certain flavors seem to be abundant during the holiday season. From the peppermint seen in candy canes to the sweetness of eggnog, those flavors fill the plate and glass. Those themes are apparent in the 2022 Caribou Coffee holiday menu, and it might even make The Grinch feel a little more jolly this year.

While there are many large-scale coffeehouses across the United States, Caribou Coffee seeks to set itself apart through its mission of offering "an experience that makes the day better." While the holiday season is often filled with cheer, that sentiment is woven into Caribou's Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Erin Newkirk's comment about this year's holiday menu offering "new surprises and delights."

Although the holiday season often has people craving familiar, comforting flavors, a twist on a classic favorite favorite adds a bit of sparkle to this year's lineup.