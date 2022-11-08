Stanley Tucci And S.Pellegrino Collab Just Launched An Italian-Inspired Home Meal Kit

Cooking for the holidays can be a stressful experience. From hosting friends and family to planning meals and shopping for gifts, there's so much to do before the actual cooking and eating. If you want to take on the burden of preparing a holiday meal, then actor Stanley Tucci and San Pellegrino's latest offering may solve some problems. In a press release, San Pellegrino announced that fans will be able to buy a meal kit with all the ingredients for a Tucci-approved dinner.

While this isn't the first collab between Tucci and S. Pellegrino, it's certainly the tastiest yet. This home meal kit features one of Tucci's signature recipes, Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini, which is a pasta dish with Italian sausage and vegetables. While we know the foods Tucci can't live without, this meal kit shines another light on his family traditions and beloved recipes. In the press release, Tucci says, "We have a saying in my family that there is always room for pasta, and the holidays are no exception. Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini is the perfect dish to share with loved ones this holiday season."