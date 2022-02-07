San Pellegrino's New Limited-Edition Bottles Are Inspired By Stanley Tucci

If you're a flavored sparkling water fanatic, you might be excited to hear about San Pellegrino's new limited-edition bottles, in collaboration with none other than renowned actor Stanley Tucci.

The "Searching For Italy" host has partnered up with the iconic bubbly water brand to bring fans the special "Stan Pellegrino," a drink that's meant to "enhance" moments. As part of the campaign, a video has been released of "The Devil Wears Prada" star traveling to San Pellegrino Terme, Italy, and exploring the region where the water originates from — we then see him savoring moments as he enjoys the drink while hiking through the mountains, going to a celebration in the casino, and strolling through the town. For Tucci, many of these "enhanced moments" happen at the table, as is shown in the last clips where he's hosting a dinner party.

But, rather than flying all the way to Italy to get the "Stan Pellegrino" experience, you can simply enter a giveaway to win an engraved bottle with Tucci's signature, along with two drinking glasses, and an exclusive San Pellegrino cutting board.