Avocados From Mexico Has An Epic Guac Giveaway For World Cup Fans

If you're looking forward to watching the World Cup this year, don't forget to have some snacks on-hand to munch on during the games. In honor of the World Cup, Frito-Lay launched limited-edition chips for fans, with these new flavors inspired by foods from different countries, including the United States and Mexico.

But for people who prefer a full spread of dips over a variety of chip flavors, there's another way to stay satisfied. We've rounded up the best dips to make for gatherings like watch parties, and of course, guacamole made the list. And Avocados from Mexico has an exciting announcement about this fan-favorite dip.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, Avocados from Mexico is teaming up with Landon Donovan and Rafael Marquez for the #AlwaysGood Guac Giveaway. The giveaway will offers fans the opportunity to win free guacamole, as well as two signed mini soccer balls, based on the official giveaway rules.