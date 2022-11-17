Instagram Is Cracking Up At Duff Goldman's Daughter Sleeping Like A 'Dinosaur'

If you need some recipe inspiration, Instagram is a great place to look for some gorgeous dishes and creative baking ideas. Stumped at dinnertime? Just head over to social media accounts of celebrity chefs to find out what they cook at home and what culinary tips they have to share. For example, people loved Padma Lakshmi's homemade chutney tutorial, and Andrew Zimmern's chicken shears hacks could also work well on a Thanksgiving turkey.

Besides food highlights, celebrity chefs often give their fans glimpses of their personal lives and families. Sometimes, it's worth following famous people just to see how relatable they can be. Ree Drummond shared an honest anniversary tribute to her husband on Instagram, and her followers thought her caption about staying together through sickness and health was so real.

Duff Goldman, in particular, loves to share photos of his family on Instagram. Though the Ace of Cakes may be known for his incredible baked creations, he can also be counted on to share countless hilarious posts of his daughter, Josephine. Goldman's followers had a good laugh over a photo of Josephine sprawled out on a hotel bed eating breakfast, and he's also shared a heartwarming photo of his daughter watching him play the guitar. Recently, the proud father posted another adorable moment with Josephine — this time, comparing her to a dinosaur.