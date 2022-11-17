Arby's Hugely Popular Waygu Steakburger Is Set To Return

It's fair to assume that the first launch of this premium, sous vide sandwich was a success if Arby's is deciding to bring it back to the menu. We initially tried Arby's Waygu Steakburger when it was first released in May and thought the taste of the generously sized burger was delicious, especially with the additional savory and slightly sweet flavors from the tomato, red onions, pickles, cheese, and Thousand Island-esque sauce.

Thrillist also had a rave review of the Waygu Steakburger, saying it has "a beefiness and char that you typically have to pay a few bucks more for from a fast casual chain." Though Arby's also offered a Waygu Steakburger with bacon last May (which some reviewers liked better than the original), Arby's hasn't specified whether this November's release will also include a bacon option.

Past reviewers say you shouldn't try the Arby's Waygu Steakburger "expecting a restaurant quality burger," but at $5.99, it's definitely an affordable option for anyone making an entrance into the world of premium meats. Wagyu beef is notoriously expensive due to the special breeds of cows required to produce it, as well as the impressive marbling of the meat. Besides the Wagyu hybrid option at Arby's, though, Michael Symon also has a budget-friendly alternative to Wagyu if you want quality without breaking the bank.