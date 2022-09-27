Arby's Comeback Menu Item Is All About Pork

If there's anything Arby's is known for, it's that they have the meats. Not just "the meat" like its usual roast beef offerings, but "the meats," as in everything from turkey to prime rib to chicken. And if bringing in H. Jon Benjamin of "Bob's Burgers" fame to sing the praises of Arby's meat wasn't enough (via QSR Magazine), then Arby's newest menu items will hopefully convince you that Arby's does indeed have the meats.

In May of 2022, Arby's decided to introduce burgers to their menu for the first time (via Restaurant Business Online), rolling out its limited-time Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, a burger supposedly made with marbled chunks of Wagyu beef, until mid-summer. In August, the company brought back its "Prime Rib Cheesesteak," which features sliced prime rib, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese (via Chew boom). Arby's also dabbled a bit in seafood, experimenting with hushpuppy breaded fish sticks and spicy fish wraps (per Brand Eating).

Arby's has even gone so far as to release "premium" chicken nuggets (via Fast Food Post), ones that promise to be a cut above the usual chicken nuggets you find at other fast-food restaurants. Suffice to say, Arby's has done an impressive job of showing that they truly have every type of meat you can think of.

But what pork? Certainly a company with "all the meat" couldn't skip out on pork, right? Fortunately for fans of the other white meat, Arby's returning sandwich claims to be stuffed bun-to-bun with real "country-style" pork ribs.