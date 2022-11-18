You Can Get A Free Chipotle Bowl For Every Goal The US Men's Soccer Team Scores
Let's face it, being an American soccer fan is hard. Chances are your friends just don't show the same enthusiasm for "the beautiful game" as you. That is, unless, it happens to be time for the World Cup, which happens every four years.
To celebrate the worldwide tournament, several brands have hopped onto the hype train, getting fans ready with a guacamole giveaway, in Avocados from Mexico's case, and specialty chip flavors from Frito-Lay. McDonald's even called on the likes of "Ted Lasso" himself, actor Jason Sudeikis, to drum up some fast-food fever for "football," or "soccer" in the states.
Not to be outdone, Chipotle is getting in on the action in a big way of its own. The fast-casual Mexican food chain is partnering with the U.S. Soccer Federation to reward fans each time America's soccer stars score (via PR Newswire). And the hope, we're sure, for many Chipotle fans is that the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) keeps their scoring ways going. During World Cup 2022 qualifying matches, the team scored a total of 21 goals (per USMNT).
How to score a free Chipotle bowl
The 2022 World Cup is here and Chipotle is ready to celebrate. Whenever the USMNT scores a goal, Chipotle will tweet a promotional code via the brand's Twitter profile, according to a press release. The first 5,000 fans to text 888222 with that code will receive another code for a free entrée (one code per mobile number). Chipotle anticipates that it will give away up to $1 million in food through the World Cup promotion.
Even if you don't score a free bowl, you can still win by taking advantage of the chain's free delivery promotion when you order using the code "USMNT22" on November 21, November 25, or November 29 (per Chipotle).
In honor of the game, Chipotle teamed up with USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to offer two special bowls based on the player's favorite ingredients — if you need some inspiration. The "Christian Pulisic Bowl" contains chicken, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, you may prefer the "Weston McKennie Bowl" with double chicken, white rice, extra tomatillo-red salsa, extra sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole.