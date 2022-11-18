You Can Get A Free Chipotle Bowl For Every Goal The US Men's Soccer Team Scores

Let's face it, being an American soccer fan is hard. Chances are your friends just don't show the same enthusiasm for "the beautiful game" as you. That is, unless, it happens to be time for the World Cup, which happens every four years.

To celebrate the worldwide tournament, several brands have hopped onto the hype train, getting fans ready with a guacamole giveaway, in Avocados from Mexico's case, and specialty chip flavors from Frito-Lay. McDonald's even called on the likes of "Ted Lasso" himself, actor Jason Sudeikis, to drum up some fast-food fever for "football," or "soccer" in the states.

Not to be outdone, Chipotle is getting in on the action in a big way of its own. The fast-casual Mexican food chain is partnering with the U.S. Soccer Federation to reward fans each time America's soccer stars score (via PR Newswire). And the hope, we're sure, for many Chipotle fans is that the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) keeps their scoring ways going. During World Cup 2022 qualifying matches, the team scored a total of 21 goals (per USMNT).