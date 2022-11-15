McDonald's Calls On Ted Lasso For Savory World Cup Campaign And Sparks Internet Frenzy

"Ted Lasso" is a key ingredient in McDonald's recipe for success during the World Cup — the restaurant has included the show's star Jason Sudeikis in its World Cup advertisement, which is causing a bit of a frenzy online. Per IMDb, the show follows an American coach who takes over an English soccer team, so the campaign seems like a perfect way to tie pop culture and fast food in with the tournament.

According to Trendzer, the World Cup is a great marketing opportunity for many businesses. In line with the competition's multi-national appeal and McDonald's widespread presence, the fast food giant has recruited a culturally diverse cast of celebrities to promote its new "Wanna go to McDonalds?" campaign. According to Marketing Interactive, the fast food giant is targeting 75 markets with the advertisements. The 38,000-branch company is targeting social media with a video that is spreading across social media.

The stellar compilation of celebrities and well-known personalities is already drawing fans to the campaign on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter. In addition to Jason Sudeikis, the video also features several other well-known people who may draw the attention of fans.