Instagram Is Divided Over Molly Yeh's 'Burnt' Cinnamon Rolls

"Workin on some chocolate swirly buns," Molly Yeh wrote innocuously on a recent Instagram post, "to eat during the parade." The Food Network host and Minnesota diner owner added a few charming emojis for good measure, and then shouted out Macy's, which sells her own Girl Meets Farm cookware line, which supplied the pink baking tins for said swirly buns. Given the timing of the post, Yeh was likely referring to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and the swirly buns she was referring to were probably the cinnamon rolls in the picture... But the internet was giving Yeh's rolls more "meh"s then "yeh"s.

"Looks burned," one commenter said on the Instagram post, getting a chorus of "likes" in the process. "Who still has a white electric stove?" wrote one kitchen elitist, following their rhetorical question with the savage observation, "those look burnt as hell." Indeed, Yeh's rolls are a bit on the brown side...but for a more considered (ahem, kinder) follower who said, "Always LOVE your dishes, but these look burnt? Or is that chocolate? Do tell," Yeh was more than happy to respond. "Yes, chocolate!" the chef replied to her fan regarding the (admittedly very dark) edges of her chocolate cinnamon roll spheres. No doubt the good people of the internet would be more than happy to try Yeh's darker rolls, produced on her white electric stove. Judgey commenter: ya burnt.