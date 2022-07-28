Everything You Need To Know About Molly Yeh's New Cookware Line

Molly Yeh launched her houseware collection "Girl Meets Farm” on July 25, 2022. The product line is available nationwide at Macy's stores, on the Macy's app, and online. In a statement on the Food Network, Yeh said, "I find such joy working in my kitchen and wanted to design a product line that can spark that same feeling in others." Yeh announced the launch with a video on Instagram in the comfort of her home wearing slippers. Forty thousand likes later, Instagrammers seem to love the collection, commenting that they want all the pieces and asking if she'd add her curtain pattern to the line.

The collection contains cookware, bakeware, kitchen storage, cutlery, serving pieces, and a line of "parent and me" products designed for the little chefs in your family, matching the larger adult versions. The pieces are offered in all the colors of the rainbow and are full of fun patterns. The induction-compatible cookware includes modern wooden handles on colored stainless steel pots and pans, in addition to cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens. Perhaps the stunning matte pink braiser with a gold handle represents Yeh's aesthetics the best, retailing for $114 online.

To celebrate the launch, Yeh announced a 'big fun giveaway' in the Instagram post. Currently, the entire "Girl Meets Farm" cookware collection is available in stores, with a select 14 pieces available online and more added over time. The product line retails from $9 to $129, and we want them all.