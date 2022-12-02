Gordon Ramsay Feels 'Sick' After A TikToker's Turkey Injection Fail

Even though Thanksgiving has passed, that doesn't mean you still can't enjoy a turkey feast. Still figuring out what to do with all that poultry? Based on a Mashed survey, 52% of people think leftover turkey is best enjoyed in a sandwich. (If you've even gotten tired of leftover sandwiches, you might find some fresh inspiration in these recipes that'll put your Thanksgiving leftovers to use.)

If you're already gearing up for next year's big meal, Gordon Ramsay has shared his secret to a perfect turkey. Of course, Ramsay has also been pretty clear about what he doesn't like when it comes to cooking turkeys. For example, last year, the "Hell's Kitchen" firebrand called one TikTok chef's Turducken attempt a "mess," and TikTok cracked up at his response to the creatively stuffed bird.

Recently, Ramsay reacted to another turkey dish on TikTok. In the original video, @chefcuso (whose bio reads "NOT a chef, just a dude in his backyard") spatchcocks a turkey and injects the bird with a maple bourbon butter, then seasons the outside and grills the full bird. In his TikTok duet, Ramsay criticized @chefcuso's method for making a juicy turkey, but it doesn't look like other people agree with his criticism.