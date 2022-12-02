Cold Stone Debuted 2 New Winter Flavors With Snickerdoodle Caboodle And Frozen Hot Chocolate

According to a press release from Cold Stone Creamery, the ice cream parlor chain is celebrating the arrival of the holiday season by introducing two new ice cream flavors to its lineup: Frozen Hot Chocolate and Snickerdoodle Cookie. Both of the new flavors of ice cream will be available until January 10, 2023, and can be ordered as part of a Signature Creation, with the Frozen Hot Chocolate ice cream flavor also being available as part of a special ice cream cake.

The Cold Stone Creamery Signature Creation that features the new Snickerdoodle Cookie ice cream is called the Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle and comes with cookie dough, cinnamon, sugar crystals, and caramel. The second new Creation is called Cookies 'n' Hot Cocoa and includes the new Frozen Hot Chocolate ice cream, mini marshmallows, Oreo cookies, and fudge. Cold Stone Creamery's new ice cream cake is called Hot Cocoa Avalanche and features the new Frozen Hot Chocolate ice cream and mini marshmallows layered between devil's food cake and topped with chocolate frosting and fudge ganache.

Fans of Cold Stone Creamery showed their excitement on Instagram, where the chain also announced the new flavors. Two fans wrote, "Ooo snickerdoodle ice cream sounds good!" and "I'm definitely going to cold stone asap."