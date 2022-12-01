Krispy Kreme Just Added 2 Festive Flavored Lattes To Its Menu

This time of year we could all use a little extra boost. Between the darkening days and scratching things off the endless holiday to-do lists, December can be a real kick in the pants. Thankfully, you're only a drive-thru away from feeling bright, chipper, and full of holiday cheer once more. And Krispy Kreme has just the answer to your needs.

The chain famous for its donuts sells more than just krullers these days. The donut chain bulked up its coffee offerings in the mid-2010s, just before its sale to Caribou Coffee and Pete's Coffee owner JAB (per Business Insider). Krispy Kreme executives at the time looked to their new owner with an eye to opening up their coffee market, which then only 5% of the busines. Then-CEO Tony Thompson said, "Coffee changed over time, and we didn't change with it" (via Krispy Kreme). JAB said at the time of the 2016 acquisition, that it wanted to use the classic brand as part of a "global coffee platform," which, with Krispy Kreme not being a coffee brand, implied some changes were coming.

It looks like Krispy Kreme got what it wanted out of that regime change, as the brand has certainly improved its coffee offerings in the past six years. The famous donut shop now offers cappuccinos, espressos, lattes, and specialty flavored drinks just like you'd expect from a coffee shop — including seasonal delights.