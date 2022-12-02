Consumers Spent More At Restaurants On Black Friday Than On Electronics

Each year, on the day after Thanksgiving, or Black Friday, stores mark down prices on clothing, electronics, and big-ticket items, effectively encouraging Americans to increase their shopping habits for at least one day. According to CNBC, United States consumers spent an expected $9 billion on Black Friday, and even more on its online-based sibling, Cyber Monday ($11.2 billion). Online sales, in general, had a large impact on Thanksgiving-week spending, with $5.29 billion spent on the holiday itself. In comparison, $2 billion to $3 billion is spent online on any given day.

Just a day after such a tremendous meal, you might not expect something like food to be discounted. Turns out, it actually is. Popeyes, for example, offered a free chicken sandwich with the in-app purchase of a chicken sandwich combo starting on Black Friday. Another deal that ended a few days after Black Friday was from Taco Bell. According to Sports Keeda, the Tex-Mex brand ran a buy-one-get-one deal on its Bell Breakfast Box. And when consumers get tired from the hustle and bustle of shopping, they're likely to turn to a restaurant for a hot, relaxing meal.