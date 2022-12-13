Chipotle Lovers Told Mashed Which Limited Time Meat Was Their Favorite- Exclusive Survey

Chipotle, like most fast food restaurants, has a menu that's fairly limited in scope. Such economy of scale, after all, helps put the "fast" in fast food. Still, over the years, the restaurant has learned how to keep its menu as fresh as its ingredients by adopting a trick used by many of its competitors: introducing special "limited time" options. Rather than rolling out new entrees a la you-know-who's McRib, though, Chipotle frequently adds new meat options that can be used in its burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos.

These new meats of Chipotles are a mixed bag, however. Some become fan favorites, while others don't go over so well. In this exclusive Mashed survey, 582 burrito eaters weigh in to tell us which of these meats they prefer and might even like to see back for a second round (just in case Chipotle's open to hints). Among the five choices, these being carne asada, chorizo, garlic guajillo beef, pollo asado, and smoked brisket, the one that comes out on top is something that drew mixed reviews back when it was still available on Chipotle's menu.