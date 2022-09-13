A New Meat Just Landed On The Chipotle Menu

When you walk into a Chipotle, chances are you already know what you want. Maybe you're dreaming of carnitas tacos with roasted chili-corn salsa and a tall glass of berry agua fresca. Perhaps you don't eat meat, and you're craving a burrito that goes heavy on plant-based sofritas, even heavier on tomatillo chili salsa, and heavier still on guacamole. If you prefer a deconstructed meal, you might be jonesing for a barbacoa bowl with fajita veggies and a warm flour tortilla on the side (via Chipotle). Whatever the case, the assembly-line speed that goes along with Chipotle's customizable model doesn't leave much room for the slow menu perusal of a typical restaurant — unless you want to hold up the line.

Paradoxically, the chain's inherent support of comfort and routine might have a direct correlation to the excitement from fans over new menu items. Fresh drops allow for a little variety (it's the spice of life, you know) without encouraging a complete divergence from the old standard. This month, that divergence comes in the form of Garlic Guajillo Steak.