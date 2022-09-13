A New Meat Just Landed On The Chipotle Menu
When you walk into a Chipotle, chances are you already know what you want. Maybe you're dreaming of carnitas tacos with roasted chili-corn salsa and a tall glass of berry agua fresca. Perhaps you don't eat meat, and you're craving a burrito that goes heavy on plant-based sofritas, even heavier on tomatillo chili salsa, and heavier still on guacamole. If you prefer a deconstructed meal, you might be jonesing for a barbacoa bowl with fajita veggies and a warm flour tortilla on the side (via Chipotle). Whatever the case, the assembly-line speed that goes along with Chipotle's customizable model doesn't leave much room for the slow menu perusal of a typical restaurant — unless you want to hold up the line.
Paradoxically, the chain's inherent support of comfort and routine might have a direct correlation to the excitement from fans over new menu items. Fresh drops allow for a little variety (it's the spice of life, you know) without encouraging a complete divergence from the old standard. This month, that divergence comes in the form of Garlic Guajillo Steak.
Garlic Guajillo Steak is dropping in the US, Canada, and the metaverse
Chipotle describes its new Garlic Guajillo Steak as "tender cuts of steak" seasoned with "bold" and "dynamic" flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers, topped off with fresh lime and cilantro (via Cision PR Newswire). "Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick," says Chipotle's culinary VP Nevielle Panthaky.
The item, which will be available in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time starting September 14, 2022, is also enjoying its debut in the metaverse by way of the Chipotle Grill Simulator experience on Roblox. What do those words mean? The simulator is an "immersive experience" that rewards Chipotle fans with "early access" to the menu item. In other words, it's a way to get fans extra excited to try the item in the real world by "teleporting" them into a virtual Chipotle kitchen to cook the steak for themselves. If that's not your thing, you can just head to your nearest Chipotle to try it.