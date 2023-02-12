Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Was Even Weirder Than The Spokescandies Controversy
They say any publicity is good publicity, but the animosity directed at M&M's brand in the last year is definitely not what the brand was hoping for. The company made changes to its candy characters, including the introduction of "Spokescandies," with the goal of promoting inclusivity and positivity. Instead, M&M's found themselves at the center of a culture war, slapped by news outlets and even politicians with the contentious label of "woke." In response, the company tweeted that its Spokescandies would take a break, tapping actress and comedian Maya Rudolph to step in and calm things down.
If the idea of political divisiveness revolving around candy seems absurd, Maya Rudolph appears to agree. Since becoming the face of M&M's, Rudolph has embraced the absurdity with mock announcements like renaming the candies after herself: Ma&Ya's. This one was the weirdest, though: filling M&M's with chopped clams. And her Super Bowl LVII commercial goes all in on this stomach-churning idea.
Let's hope that Maya Rudolph's seafood-candy combo stays a joke
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl commercial for M&M's – or Ma&Ya's – opens with a snack vendor angrily ripping down a poster of M&M's characters; a pretty on-the-nose reference to the controversy that led to the candies getting canceled and replaced. Then Rudolph appears in a colorful garden where M&M's rain down (all with her face stamped on them, of course.) She sings that it's a magic land with "bite-sized candies filled with clams," though the tearful people around her who eat them are not feeling the magic. The end of the commercial reveals that the cartoon M&M's characters have turned into a diverse, live-action cast of human "spokescandies."
Rudolph ends by asking all of us, "You want one?" No, Ms. Rudolph, nobody wants that clam candy! Can fans get back to enjoying their chocolate M&M's now?