Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Was Even Weirder Than The Spokescandies Controversy

They say any publicity is good publicity, but the animosity directed at M&M's brand in the last year is definitely not what the brand was hoping for. The company made changes to its candy characters, including the introduction of "Spokescandies," with the goal of promoting inclusivity and positivity. Instead, M&M's found themselves at the center of a culture war, slapped by news outlets and even politicians with the contentious label of "woke." In response, the company tweeted that its Spokescandies would take a break, tapping actress and comedian Maya Rudolph to step in and calm things down.

If the idea of political divisiveness revolving around candy seems absurd, Maya Rudolph appears to agree. Since becoming the face of M&M's, Rudolph has embraced the absurdity with mock announcements like renaming the candies after herself: Ma&Ya's. This one was the weirdest, though: filling M&M's with chopped clams. And her Super Bowl LVII commercial goes all in on this stomach-churning idea.