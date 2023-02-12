Pringles Recycled Last Year's Super Bowl Ad For 2023

The Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event of the year. Millions gather to glue themselves to the screen to see the top teams battle it out for the trophy.

During a regular season game, the commercial breaks provide a moment to refill your beverage or grab seconds for your plate. But Super Bowl commercials are must-see TV. So, imagine fans' disappointment when snack giant Pringles essentially recycled its idea from 2022 for its Super Bowl LVII ad.

Viewers responded well to Pringles' tear-jerking Super Bowl 2022 commercial. But with its Super Bowl 2023 ad, the company didn't seem to capture the public's favor.