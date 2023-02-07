Meghan Trainor's Super Bowl 2023 Pringles Ad Is A Throwback

There are some people who watch the Super Bowl just for the football, sure. But then there's the rest of us, who get excited about the big game for one reason and one reason only: the commercials and snacks. Statista reports that 43% of Super Bowl viewers tune in to see the commercials, and an Advantage Solutions poll found that 48% of people who plan to buy special food and drinks for the big game will spend $51 to $100. Every year we spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about what must-try Super Bowl recipes we'll be serving to guests while tuning into the funny ads, be it classic Buffalo wings or something simple and store-bought, like potato chips.

And chip companies seem to know that they make one of the most popular game day foods out there (the most popular Super Bowl snack, in fact). This year, several companies have already made big announcements or given us sneak peeks into their Super Bowl offerings and commercials. PopCorners delighted fans with a Super Bowl 2023 ad treatment featuring "Breaking Bad," and Doritos teased its Super Bowl ad spokesperson for weeks, before finally announcing both Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow would star.

Now, Pringles is getting in on the fun, with a new ad teaser starring Meghan Trainor, and if the premise feels a little familiar, you're not just imagining it.