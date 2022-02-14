Viewers Are Relating To Pringles' 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

People had mixed feelings about Pringles' Super Bowl ad from 2021, but their sentiments about this year's tear-jerker of a commercial seemed overwhelmingly positive. On Twitter, game viewers couldn't get enough of the spot's relatable concept — because who hasn't nearly gotten their hand stuck inside of a Pringles can? "If you think anything was better than the Pringles ad then you're bad at advertising," one user said. Another liked the concept so much, they said they wanted more than a 90-second commercial: "I'd prefer a show based on the guy with a pringles can stuck to his hand for eternity." One tweet summed it up best — "I can really relate to the Pringles can situation."

One Twitter user chimed in with the darkly humorous thought, "There's nothing wrong with the Pringles can, your hands are the problem. If they get stuck in one the doctors would rather lop off your hand rather than tarnish a pristine and glorious Pringles can." However, so many people have gotten their hands trapped inside of a Pringles can that some inventors have found ways to safely fish out the crisps without using your hands: According to Fab News, a Japanese firm invented a silicon dispenser to help the Pringles slide right out of the canister. Though the character in the Super Bowl commercial seemed to have a lovely life with a Pringles can for an arm, others may be comforted by the existence of this hands-free invention.