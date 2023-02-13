Popeyes Is Kicking Off Lent With The Shrimp Tackle Box And Flounder Sandwich

In the interim time between winter and spring, there is a slew of holidays that help get us through the cold and wet weather. Between Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day, there are plenty of opportunities to indulge in festive treats like chocolate-covered strawberries and Irish soda bread. For Christians and Catholics, Lent is an important holiday that may have an impact on food choices during the 40-day celebration. Those who observe the holiday refrain from eating "flesh meat" on Fridays during Lent, Ash Wednesday, and Good Friday. Luckily, veggies, fruit, and fish are still viable options on those observed days. Over the years, restaurants have taken Lent into account and offered an array of options for those who can't indulge in a hamburger or steak.

Fast food chains, in particular, have broadened their menus to include Lent-friendly options. McDonald's invented its Filet-O-Fish sandwich as a way to draw in Catholic customers during Lent when burger sales drastically dropped. Other fast food chains followed suit, with Carl's Jr. and Hardees introducing Lent-friendly sandwiches last year. Both sandwich offerings take hints from McDonald's in that the sandwiches are deep-fried and served with a tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. Not wanting to be left out of the fried fish offerings, Popeye's is re-releasing its Lent-friendly items.