Carl's Jr. And Hardee's Just Introduced New Lent-Friendly Sandwiches
Fast food restaurants are about to sell a lot more fish. The beginning of the Lenten season marks special dietary customs for Catholics, who traditionally "abstain from flesh meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and the Fridays of Lent," per the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Catholic Center. That doesn't mean that those observing Lent can't still visit fast food chains, however. As reported by Fast Food Nutrition, there are plenty of vegetarian and seafood dishes available while going meat-free, such as a variety of fish sandwiches at Arby's, the Impossible Whopper at Burger King, and breakfast picks at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's — like the Beyond sausage burrito.
According to Chew Boom, those last two restaurants are serving new sandwiches for Lent this year for those in the mood for seafood: Panko-breaded pollock sandwiches will now be offered at select locations of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's across the country through April 19.
Customers can pick from two different versions of the fish sandwich
According to Chew Boom, while Carl's Jr. is serving its fish sandwich with a panko-breaded pollock fillet, shredded lettuce, and tartar sauce on a plain toasted bun, the Hardee's version instead has whole green leaf lettuce and a seeded bun. Ordering two sandwiches at either of the two chains will set you back $5, while a single fish sandwich is available for $2.99 at Hardee's and $3.29 at Carl's Jr. Note that prices may change at different locations.
Fans of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. may notice that these sandwiches are similar in ingredients to the chains' Lent offering from last year, beer-battered fish sandwiches with lettuce and tartar sauce. Upcoming reviews will reveal whether or not the 2022 version is an improvement; a Redditor gave the beer-battered sandwich a rating of six out of 10 and noted that "the price was a little high," adding that while the fish was up to the mark, "the lettuce and sauce need some work."