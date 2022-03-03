Carl's Jr. And Hardee's Just Introduced New Lent-Friendly Sandwiches

Fast food restaurants are about to sell a lot more fish. The beginning of the Lenten season marks special dietary customs for Catholics, who traditionally "abstain from flesh meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and the Fridays of Lent," per the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Catholic Center. That doesn't mean that those observing Lent can't still visit fast food chains, however. As reported by Fast Food Nutrition, there are plenty of vegetarian and seafood dishes available while going meat-free, such as a variety of fish sandwiches at Arby's, the Impossible Whopper at Burger King, and breakfast picks at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's — like the Beyond sausage burrito.

According to Chew Boom, those last two restaurants are serving new sandwiches for Lent this year for those in the mood for seafood: Panko-breaded pollock sandwiches will now be offered at select locations of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's across the country through April 19.