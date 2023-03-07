Tyson Foods Launches New Chicken Sandwich And Sliders

Entering its fourth year, the battle for the best chicken sandwich wages, with Americans having more options than ever. In 2019, when Popeyes dared to launch a rival crispy chicken sandwich, a threatened Chick-fil-A took to Twitter to remind everyone that they were the OG. The back-and-forth banter sparked an industry-wide poultry war, with all sides calling fowl (sorry) on the other's claim to have the best-fried chicken sandwich.

While quick-serve restaurants (QSR) were busy debating the merits of their buns, and consumers were eating their way through all the competitors, driving sales higher, Tyson Foods sat quietly, profiting from it all. Tyson, the same company that fills the poultry section at our supermarkets with raw chicken parts and freezers with breaded nuggets, also supplies QSRs with their patties and nuggets. Tyson is the nation's largest meat processing company, accounting for two-thirds of the processed poultry sales in the U.S. According to the Guardian, Tyson processed 2.1 billion birds in 2020 and controls "almost" every step in the supply chain. In the great chicken sandwich war, Tyson dominated the competition, playing all sides.

Despite supplying QSRs, Tyson has announced a new product line to compete directly with them. Cutting out the middlemen, Tyson is launching four new chicken sandwiches, and here's what we know so far.