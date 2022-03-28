Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.

However, the pandemic has raised public awareness of the possibility of zoonotic transmission, begging the question: If bats and pangolins could feasibly be behind COVID-19 – which CEPAL called a "disaster" with "unprecedented" impacts - then what havoc might be wreaked by a farm animal with an infectious disease? As a new strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) makes its way across the globe (via Wired) and into the turkey flock of a major U.S. supplier of turkey meat, public health officials have been working with scientists and national poultry supply associations to prevent this from becoming anything more than a theoretical question.