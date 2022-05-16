Why Tyson And Other Meatpackers Are Under Fire From The Government

Even as we move beyond the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the efforts of those deemed "essential workers" have not been forgotten. In fact, the plight of some was taken up as a catalyst for governmental reform by the House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. In a report released May 12, 2022, the Subcommittee examined the process by which the U.S. meatpacking industry and its five major players, Tyson, JBS, Cargill, Smithfield, and National Beef Packing, secured "essential" status from the Trump Administration for the purpose of keeping their plants open amid mounting evidence of the serious risk to public health, not to mention, the health and safety of individuals.

As the subcommittee noted in its executive summary, the granting of essential status to the meatpacking industry required meatpackers to work in unsafe conditions that ultimately resulted in 59,000 COVID-19 diagnoses and 269 deaths. Nevertheless, the investigation that led to the subcommittee's report suggests that it's not at all clear from the facts that the meatpacking industry was, in fact, "essential" during the pandemic.

What is clear from the report is that meatpacking industry giants like Tyson Foods leveraged their considerable influence to garner "essential" status, despite that it not necessarily being prudent. The report, which criticizes Trump's Administration for making the designation, is, in essence, a call for government reform in the handling of future crises of this kind. However, Tyson and its fellow meatpacking industry behemoths have now been placed in the hot seat.