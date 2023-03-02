A Judge Is Dropping The Hammer On Starbucks' Union Busting

Scrutiny, criticism, and pressure have been mounting against Starbucks over the two years as more and more employees in locations across the country vote to unionize. Starbucks leadership has kept pace by increasing their efforts to crush the unions and to seemingly punish and intimidate employees (via NPR). Employees involved in union activity have seen their raises, benefits, and even jobs eliminated as punitive measures under the direction of CEO Howard Schultz.

This week saw a huge win for Starbucks employees and a major blow to Schultz and the company in a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, a federal agency tasked with protecting the rights of both union and non-union workers. In his ruling, NLRB Judge Michael Rosas determined that Starbucks had engaged in "egregious and widespread misconduct" against its employees. Rosas' order listed out a series of "cease and desist" instructions to end the company's retaliatory practices, including benefits given only to employees who did not engage in union activities, monitoring employee conversations through their work headsets, refusal to negotiate with unions, and permanently closing or reducing hours at unionized stores.

The case against Starbucks was first filed by the Workers United union in 2021 on behalf of employees working in Buffalo and Rochester, NY locations.