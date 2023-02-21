Howard Schultz Clearly Didn't Return To Starbucks To Fix The Union Crisis

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz's role in this position is soon coming to an end. Schultz returned as CEO of the Seattle-based coffee company for the third time in early 2022 when then-CEO Kevin Johnson retired, taking on the job in a volunteer role with a salary of just $1, but will be replaced by the newly hired CEO to-be, Laxman Narasimhan, who will take the position in April 2023.

Schultz's return to the role of CEO came amidst the Starbucks labor union push with the chain's first store — in Buffalo, New York — of the modern unionization movement voting in late 2021 to unionize. By March 2022, over 100 Starbucks locations had petitioned to vote for unionization. Before the first Buffalo store unionized, Schultz penned a letter urging them to reconsider.

Recently, Schultz spoke with CNN about the issue of unionization, and let's just say his opinions haven't changed.