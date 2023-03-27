Popeyes Is Bringing The Sweetness With New Strawberry Biscuits

Popeyes is a chain best known for its chicken, but if there's one menu item that could give the chicken a run for its money, it would be its delicious fluffy biscuits. Fans are so passionate about these biscuits that one woman even crashed her car into a Popeyes restaurant to protest when they were inadvertently left out of her order. While they may not be worth risking a prison term, they are one of the chain's strongest offerings, so we welcome the news of a spinoff version. The latest addition to Popeye's dessert menu is strawberry biscuits, introduced on March 27th.

According to the press release, these strawberry biscuits will only be available for a limited time and can only be found at participating restaurants. Exactly how long the biscuits will be around will most likely depend on how well they sell, but you've got to expect that Popeyes is going to cover its rear just in case the biscuits go viral like the infamous chicken sandwich that sold out just days after being introduced in 2019.