Popeyes Is Bringing The Sweetness With New Strawberry Biscuits
Popeyes is a chain best known for its chicken, but if there's one menu item that could give the chicken a run for its money, it would be its delicious fluffy biscuits. Fans are so passionate about these biscuits that one woman even crashed her car into a Popeyes restaurant to protest when they were inadvertently left out of her order. While they may not be worth risking a prison term, they are one of the chain's strongest offerings, so we welcome the news of a spinoff version. The latest addition to Popeye's dessert menu is strawberry biscuits, introduced on March 27th.
According to the press release, these strawberry biscuits will only be available for a limited time and can only be found at participating restaurants. Exactly how long the biscuits will be around will most likely depend on how well they sell, but you've got to expect that Popeyes is going to cover its rear just in case the biscuits go viral like the infamous chicken sandwich that sold out just days after being introduced in 2019.
The strawberry biscuits are both sweet and salty
According to the Popeyes menu, the new strawberry biscuits seem to be made from the standard biscuits, which have a noticeably (although not overly) salty flavor. The biscuits are then split open shortcake-style and stuffed with a sweet strawberry filling. To further emphasize the dessert aspect, the biscuits are finished off with a drizzle of sugary glaze.
As the biscuits have just come out, there haven't been all that many reviews just yet, although there does seem to be quite a bit of interest in trying them. The consensus among Facebook users commenting on a photo of the newly-released item was that they wanted to get their hands on it ASAP, while Redditors, too, are intrigued by the concept. A few fast-acting YouTubers did get hold of some strawberry biscuits to review and found them to be "really good," comparing them to a fast-food version of strawberry shortcake.
Want to try the biscuits for yourself? They're priced at $1.79 (although that may vary by location). You can also save a few pennies if you buy more than one, as a pair costs $2.99 while a four-pack will run you $5.39.