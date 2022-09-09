The Viral Chicken Sandwich That Sold Out In Days

A defining feature of the last few years — other than a new administration, a global pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and record-breaking inflation rates, to skim the top of the news cycle — is the humble fried chicken sandwich. From Popeyes to McDonald's to Wendy's, it seems like every fast-food franchise with a Twitter presence has introduced a version of the dish to similar virality, sparking a multilayered, not-so-harmless competition dubbed the chicken sandwich wars.

It all started one fateful day in August 2019 with a spat between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Just as the former was riding the peak popularity wave of its somewhat-novel chicken sandwich, the latter took to Twitter to claim that their newfangled version was "the original" (per Restaurant Business). Droves of fans took Popeyes at its word, leading to widespread insatiable cravings for the Southern-inspired chain's chicken sandwich. The chaos continued when a Tennessee man filed a class-action lawsuit against the chain for running out of the popular sandwich amid a supply backup (per NBC News).

It's been three years, but the chicken sandwich era seems to have no end in sight. Case in point: It's been a mere week since Wingstop introduced its line of chicken sandwiches, and all 12 of them are already sold out nationwide.