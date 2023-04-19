The Taco Bell Limited Time Menu Item 40% Of Fans Are Excited To Try — Mashed Survey
Taco Bell's limited menu items almost always have a loyal following, like its soon-returning Volcano Menu, filled with spicy Lava sauce, or "Fourth Meal" late night menu that social media users still wish would come back. Every once in a while, the company even lets fans vote on which discontinued menu items should make a return appearance — which is why the chain's Beefy Crunch burrito will be coming back for a short time this August.
This got us thinking: What limited edition Taco Bell menu item would Mashed readers be excited to try? So we asked, and the results showed a clear winner. Coming in at first place of the poll of more than 6,000 respondents, with a whopping 40% of the vote, was the Steak Grilled Cheese burrito combo. This beefy burrito is stuffed with rice, marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, tortilla strips, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend that's melted onto the outside of the grilled burrito — hence its name. But wait, there's more: It's a combo, so you also get a crunchy taco and a large fountain drink.
The runners up in our Taco Bell poll
Coming behind Taco Bell's Steak Grilled Cheese burrito in a distant second place, with 18% of the vote, was the Deluxe Cravings Box. This meal deal has a chicken chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer burrito, one Nacho Cheese Doritos Loco Taco, nacho cheese dip, seasoned fries, and a medium drink.
Tied for last place, with each item getting 14% of the vote, were the regular nacho fries, nacho fries made with Yellowbird-brand hot sauce, and Taco Bell's regular grilled cheese burrito. None of them could break through the popularity of the Steak Grilled Cheese burrito combo, though.
Despite how much fans love certain limited time menu items, Taco Bell can't please everyone by bringing back old favorites. For example, some people are throwing shade at the returning Beefy Crunch burrito — namely those who wanted the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco to come back this summer instead. Taco Bell doesn't always stage dramatic showdowns between two menu items, though. The chain frequently introduces never-before-seen products as well, like the new California Breakfast Crunchwrap that arrived this month.