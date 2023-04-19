The Taco Bell Limited Time Menu Item 40% Of Fans Are Excited To Try — Mashed Survey

Taco Bell's limited menu items almost always have a loyal following, like its soon-returning Volcano Menu, filled with spicy Lava sauce, or "Fourth Meal" late night menu that social media users still wish would come back. Every once in a while, the company even lets fans vote on which discontinued menu items should make a return appearance — which is why the chain's Beefy Crunch burrito will be coming back for a short time this August.

This got us thinking: What limited edition Taco Bell menu item would Mashed readers be excited to try? So we asked, and the results showed a clear winner. Coming in at first place of the poll of more than 6,000 respondents, with a whopping 40% of the vote, was the Steak Grilled Cheese burrito combo. This beefy burrito is stuffed with rice, marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, tortilla strips, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend that's melted onto the outside of the grilled burrito — hence its name. But wait, there's more: It's a combo, so you also get a crunchy taco and a large fountain drink.