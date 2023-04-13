Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito Is Finally Back For A Limited Time

There's nothing better than seeing your favorite fast-food restaurant bring back a beloved item. Several fast food restaurants participate in offering limited-time items or bringing back fan favorites, but Taco Bell is on a roll. Taco Bell delighted its fans by bringing back the Mexican pizza after a pandemic hiatus, and recently, the company announced it will bring back its volcano menu. While some companies simply brush off constructive criticism or customer suggestions, Taco Bell embraces its customers' feedback.

Taco Bell even lets customers vote on discontinued items to see what will be brought back. The first time Taco Bell did this, the Enchirito won the votes to briefly return to menus in 2022. This year, fans were able to again vote for either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco to return to menus. The fans spoke and decided to bring back the Beefy Crunch Burrito, which will be available for a limited time this summer. The burrito debuted on menus back in 2010, was removed in 2011, and came back on and off until 2018. Fans loved the spiciness of the burrito and had quite the reaction to its return.