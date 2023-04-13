Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito Is Finally Back For A Limited Time
There's nothing better than seeing your favorite fast-food restaurant bring back a beloved item. Several fast food restaurants participate in offering limited-time items or bringing back fan favorites, but Taco Bell is on a roll. Taco Bell delighted its fans by bringing back the Mexican pizza after a pandemic hiatus, and recently, the company announced it will bring back its volcano menu. While some companies simply brush off constructive criticism or customer suggestions, Taco Bell embraces its customers' feedback.
Taco Bell even lets customers vote on discontinued items to see what will be brought back. The first time Taco Bell did this, the Enchirito won the votes to briefly return to menus in 2022. This year, fans were able to again vote for either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco to return to menus. The fans spoke and decided to bring back the Beefy Crunch Burrito, which will be available for a limited time this summer. The burrito debuted on menus back in 2010, was removed in 2011, and came back on and off until 2018. Fans loved the spiciness of the burrito and had quite the reaction to its return.
Like all good things, it won't last forever
Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito is filled with ground beef, sour cream, rice, nacho cheese sauce, and Fritos Flamin' Hot chips for added spice and crunch. When Taco Bell announced the burrito would be back, several fans shared their excitement over the news on Taco Bell's Facebook. One user wrote, "I COULD CRY," while another wrote, "Gimmie all the Beefy Crunch Burritos!" Even though the vote was decided in March, the burrito won't make its debut on menus until August.
While fans wait for the burrito to hit the menu, they can order the limited-time returning nacho fries. The newest nacho fries have a spicy Texas twist, as the fries partnered with the hot sauce brand, Yellowbird, to create fries with a kick. Sadly, both the nacho fries and the long-awaited Beefy Crunch Burrito won't be on the menus for long. While there is no official end date for the burrito, better safe than sorry when it comes to ordering it ASAP upon its return.