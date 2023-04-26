Fever-Tree Goes From Making Iconic Tonic To Classic Cocktail Mixers

With the tagline, "If ¾ of your drink is mixer, mix with best," the brand Fever-Tree, known for its flavored tonics, tapped into a niche market almost two decades ago, offering premium carbonated mixers for gin and tonic fans. Over the years, it's expanded its products covering soda and ginger beer as well. Now, Fever-Tree is hoping to become Bloody Mary and margarita drinkers' mix of choice with its new lineup of cocktail mixers.

According to a press release, fans of the brand can now find Fever-Tree Classic Bloody Mary, Fever-Tree Classic Margarita, and Fever-Tree Classic Light Margarita in the mixer aisle of their supermarkets and liquor stores. A departure from its carbonated offerings, the cocktail mixers are still as simple to fix as the company's tonic offerings, requiring just the drinker's choice of alcohol.

The mixers are free of artificial sweeteners, colors, and GMOs, and the ingredients are naturally sourced. Described as bold and spicy, Fever-Tree's Classic Bloody Mary mix is made with California tomatoes and seasoned with traditional spices like black and cayenne peppers. Customers only need to add their favorite vodka and use their imagination for the garnishes. The Margarita mix is blended with Mexican limes with Spanish sea salt for a zesty cocktail, also available in a lighter version. Fever-Tree Classic Light Margarita contains 58% less sugar and calories, clocking in at 50 calories per serving.