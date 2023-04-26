Fever-Tree Goes From Making Iconic Tonic To Classic Cocktail Mixers
With the tagline, "If ¾ of your drink is mixer, mix with best," the brand Fever-Tree, known for its flavored tonics, tapped into a niche market almost two decades ago, offering premium carbonated mixers for gin and tonic fans. Over the years, it's expanded its products covering soda and ginger beer as well. Now, Fever-Tree is hoping to become Bloody Mary and margarita drinkers' mix of choice with its new lineup of cocktail mixers.
According to a press release, fans of the brand can now find Fever-Tree Classic Bloody Mary, Fever-Tree Classic Margarita, and Fever-Tree Classic Light Margarita in the mixer aisle of their supermarkets and liquor stores. A departure from its carbonated offerings, the cocktail mixers are still as simple to fix as the company's tonic offerings, requiring just the drinker's choice of alcohol.
The mixers are free of artificial sweeteners, colors, and GMOs, and the ingredients are naturally sourced. Described as bold and spicy, Fever-Tree's Classic Bloody Mary mix is made with California tomatoes and seasoned with traditional spices like black and cayenne peppers. Customers only need to add their favorite vodka and use their imagination for the garnishes. The Margarita mix is blended with Mexican limes with Spanish sea salt for a zesty cocktail, also available in a lighter version. Fever-Tree Classic Light Margarita contains 58% less sugar and calories, clocking in at 50 calories per serving.
Fever-Tree will face some competition
Fever-Tree's Bloody Mary mix will occupy real estate near familiar brands like Stirrings, Powell & Mahoney, and the popular Zing Zang. While their Margarita mix will duke it out at happy hour with Tres Agaves Organic Margarita Mix, Dr. Swami & Bone Daddy's Low-Calorie Margarita Mix, and the popular grocery store offering, Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita Mix.
While the London-based brand has long dominated the market in the U.K., it took over as the number one tonic brand in the U.S. in 2021, surpassing the market giant, Schweppes. Fever-Tree has 26% of the U.S. tonic market, with a 24% growth from 2020.
Fever-Tree's Classic Bloody Mary and Classic Margarita mix adds to the breadth of effervescent cocktails the brand offers. Currently, there are six tonics (ranging from unflavored to cucumber and floral elderberry), three ginger beers, three sodas (cola and ginger ale), and a line of sparkling beverages, including lemonade, grapefruit, and yuzu and lime. The new mixers are available in 750 ml bottles and can be found nationwide at retailers like Total Wine & More, select Kroger & Albertsons, and online at ReserveBar.