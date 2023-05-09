Dos Equis Just Dropped New Drinks (Including Non-Alcoholic) And We're Salivating

Dos Equis is swinging for the fences this spring, trying to bat a triple with three brand-new drinks in different categories. In what is the company's first foray into non-alcoholic beverages, it is offering Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO. Sold in six-packs, the drink has 0.5% ABV. It also boasts hints of lime and salt – just like what you might taste if you rim a regular Dos Equis with salt and serve it with a lime wedge.

Next to step up to the plate is the new Dos Equis Michelada, a 24-ounce can of beer with tomato, lime, and spices. At just 4.1% ABV, a ready-to-drink Michelada might prove popular this summer. Liquor.com observed that brands and brewers have been offering this Mexican adult beverage in cans and predicts that it will be one of the drink world's heavy hitters in 2023. (Although if you still prefer to make your own, we've got the& best Michelada recipe for you.)

Last across the plate is the Dos Equis Mango Margarita. Each 10-ounce can is filled with blanco tequila, margarita mix, and mango juice. Perhaps this drink marks the brand's entry into the cocktail wars, and at 10% ABV, it packs a bit of a punch.