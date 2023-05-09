Dos Equis Just Dropped New Drinks (Including Non-Alcoholic) And We're Salivating
Dos Equis is swinging for the fences this spring, trying to bat a triple with three brand-new drinks in different categories. In what is the company's first foray into non-alcoholic beverages, it is offering Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO. Sold in six-packs, the drink has 0.5% ABV. It also boasts hints of lime and salt – just like what you might taste if you rim a regular Dos Equis with salt and serve it with a lime wedge.
Next to step up to the plate is the new Dos Equis Michelada, a 24-ounce can of beer with tomato, lime, and spices. At just 4.1% ABV, a ready-to-drink Michelada might prove popular this summer. Liquor.com observed that brands and brewers have been offering this Mexican adult beverage in cans and predicts that it will be one of the drink world's heavy hitters in 2023. (Although if you still prefer to make your own, we've got the& best Michelada recipe for you.)
Last across the plate is the Dos Equis Mango Margarita. Each 10-ounce can is filled with blanco tequila, margarita mix, and mango juice. Perhaps this drink marks the brand's entry into the cocktail wars, and at 10% ABV, it packs a bit of a punch.
It makes sense to release drinks in different categories
Dos Equis is far from the first beer brand to branch out by offering other kinds of drinks. Coors has a canned seltzer, and the famed Jamaican beer brand Red Stripe recently jumped on the canned cocktail bandwagon with two rum-based drinks. What's arguably different about Dos Equis is that rather than focusing on one market avenue, say just a canned cocktail or only non-alcoholic, it is choosing to hit different targets at the same time.
This could be a smart move on Dos Equis's part. The data company Overproof found that the RTD (ready-to-drink) canned beverage market was valued at more than $780 million in 2021 and is expected to see over 13% compound growth each year. Market research firm GMI Insights found that the global non-alcoholic beer market was worth more than $22 billion last year. Per NielsenIQ, ales of non-alcoholic beer in the United States jumped 20% in the last year alone. With the three new drinks on offer, it looks like Dos Equis is really trying to have a bit of everything for everyone.