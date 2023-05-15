Chrissy Teigen's Cravings Pop-Up LA Bakery Is 'Such A Dream'

Chrissy Teigen is on top of the world after the opening of her Los Angeles bakery, a pop-up called Cravings x Shopify. As Teigen told Mashed, "It's such a dream! I am over the moon to see the Cravings brand come to life with the help of Shopify. It's been so much fun to design a world of my wildest cravings."

Teigen isn't only lending her name and products to the enterprise but has been involved in designing the selfie-friendly layout, which features a wall covered with flowers, a fountain flowing with syrup, and a butter sculpture that isn't made of the ingredient but portrays a giant stick adorned with flowers. On Sunday, May 20, coffee drinks from "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf" will be sold alongside a mouthwatering line-up of sweets. The offerings at her whimsically-themed bakery include mochi pancakes, waffles, and white chocolate macadamia cookies made using Teigen's recipes. The baked goods sold at Teigen's pop-up are also available for consumers to buy as baking mixes.

If you're considering what to try, Teigen recommends the banana bread, explaining that her recipe for this pandemic favorite is "kind of what started it all." Cravings x Shopify opened its doors on May 12, but if you plan to visit, act quickly: It will close shop on the 21st. You can purchase tickets for $5 through the website. To sweeten the deal, the entry fee can be applied toward a purchase of any non-food item.