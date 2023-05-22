Stella Artois Wants You To Have Dinner With Matt Damon

Matt Damon might be most famous as an actor (or for being Ben Affleck's best friend and fellow Dunkin' enthusiast), but he's also a philanthropist. Over the years, Damon has been involved in lots of charities, like Not On Our Watch, the ONE Campaign, and ONEXONE. Now Water.org, a charity he co-founded, has teamed up with beer brand Stella Artois, and a slew of lucky fans might even be able to meet Damon thanks to the partnership.

Stella Artois' "World's Most Fascinating Dinner" sweepstakes will give customers a chance to attend an extravagant dinner party in New York City on September 21. Along with Damon, celebrities in attendance will include "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, actor Zoe Saldaña, and actor/musician Ludacris, among others. There are 15 grand prize spots available to win, and winners will receive airfare for two to New York City and a hotel reservation, as well as attendance to the dinner party. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes, but those who do enter on the brand's website must be 21 years or older and have a valid mobile phone number.