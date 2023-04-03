Ben Affleck's Latest Dunkin' Ad Features A Matt Damon Mix-Up

Given the history between Damon and Affleck, you'd almost expect Damon himself to pop up from behind the counter, but that's not the case (although it seems like a great idea for a future commercial if any Dunkin' executives are reading this). Instead, Affleck banters with the cashiers behind the counter, with one of the employees trying to clue in her puzzled coworker as to the actor's identity by mistakenly referencing "The Departed," a Damon film.

The partnership between Dunkin' and Affleck makes even more sense when you realize that the actor grew up making regular Dunkin' runs with his family, something that is somewhat of a New England tradition. It's easy to see the nostalgic affection Affleck has for the chain when you watch these commercials.

Here's hoping that Affleck continues to subtly roast himself in more Dunkin' commercials in the future. Maybe he can rope in some other Boston-area celebs like SNL alum Rachel Dratch or "The Office" star John Krasinski. A "Super Team Dunkin' Run," perhaps? At the very least, the world deserves a true Damon-Affleck Dunkin' Donuts ad.