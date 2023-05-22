Over 400,000 Waffle Makers Were Just Recalled After Severe Burns

A major recall has just hit the breakfast table. Amid reports that its PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers posed a burn hazard, Empower Brands is recalling more than 400,000 of the devices. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on May 18.

The CPSC, which regulates thousands of products and is also weighing restrictions on gas stoves, said it has received 44 incident reports for waffle makers sold from July 2021 through October 2022 at stores including Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target. Of these incidents, 34 were burn injuries, and three required medical attention. Canadian officials are also recalling the waffle makers, though no injuries have been reported there.

Fire and burn hazards were also the source of a scary air fryer recall earlier this year — the Cosori brand recalled 2 million devices after a couple hundred caught fire. And on the same day that the CPSC announced the waffle maker recall, it also announced that 5 million Threshold brand glass candles from Target could pose significant burn risks.