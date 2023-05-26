Here's How To Win Ciao House, According To Gabe Bertaccini - Exclusive

The eight-episode 1st season of Food Network's new "Ciao House," a cooking competition that pits chefs against one another in a series of cooking challenges at a villa in Tuscany, is coming to a close soon. As anyone who's tuned in knows, this hasn't been an average competition from the network. Throughout the show's filming process, contestants live together at the villa, and the drama is enhanced even further by testy team activities and contestants being tasked with voting each other off the show.

Because of all these elements, winning "Ciao House" relies on a lot more than just the chefs' cooking chops, as show host and judge Gabriele Bertaccini explained to us in a recent Mashed exclusive interview.

"You're going to go back into the villa and sleep with these people. It's not that you're going to leave and be like, 'I'm never going to see you again.' You're going to go to bed with these people," he said. "How do the dynamics work? How are you going to compete? It's a very thin line between showing who you are and your skills as a chef and not being afraid to say, 'I'm capable of doing this and I'm going to show you how good I am,' but then being humble enough to pick up on these amazing experiences and field trips ... and work with your team and not overpower them."