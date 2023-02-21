Alex Guarnaschelli's New Show Ciao House Is Food Network Reality TV

Unlike other cooking competition shows on the Food Network, the new show "Ciao House" will take a look at the contestants' lives both inside and outside of the kitchen (via Variety). Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan chef Gabriele Bertaccini will co-host and judge various challenges, centering on traditional Tuscan and Italian cooking. The show premiers on April 16 on the Food Network and Discovery+.

But there's a twist to "Ciao House." After a long day of filming, the chef-contestants won't be able to get a break from the cameras. That's because they'll be filmed inside the villa they share during the competition, and the bonds they create with other players in the house will be very important to the outcome of the show. Each week they'll form teams to compete against one another, and members of the losing team will have to vote a member out.

That means that while the chefs' cooking skills will be important as they compete in various challenges, their interpersonal skills could have a lot to do with how long they stay in the game too. Guarnaschelli seems pretty excited. On Instagram, she announced the show by sharing a photo of her "fabulous co-host," who she said she's nicknamed "The Tuscan Terror." Bertaccini shared his own announcement on Instagram, which included a trailer for the show. "You surely are in for a treat...and some drama!" he promised.