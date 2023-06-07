Coca-Cola's New Mystery Flavor Could Have Gamers Rushing To Stores

Coke is doing it again! The popular soft drink brand is releasing another undefinable mystery flavor. In recent years, they've tried to capture the essence of stars, dreams, and pixels with sodas named Starlight, Dreamworld, and Byte. They've also sold sodas inspired by celebrities, including Marshmello and Rosalía. However, these drinks did not taste like marshmallows or roses to any discernible extent. Nor did the latter taste much like the rosé said to be its inspiration. The latest vague concept to be enshrined by Coke is "League of Legends" experience points, which now have their own flavor called "Ultimate."

So what do these points taste like? That we couldn't say. The flavor could be that of victory, despair, or frustration, depending on how you play the game. As to what the new soda tastes like, we'll have to wait until June 12th to find out because that's when it rolls out nationwide. All we know is that according to Coca-Cola's senior director of global strategy, Oana Vlad, it will mostly taste like Coke. As she admitted to CNN Business, Coke's "mystery flavors" are mostly standard cola drinks, but with what she says is a "10 to 15% twist of something unexpected." Even if the flavor's a flop, it won't matter too much, as this is a limited-time offering, guaranteeing that there will be people (us included) who'll buy at least one bottle to see what it's like.