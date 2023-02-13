Coca-Cola's Next Limited Edition Flavor Reportedly Tastes Like Rosé

Anyone who's a true Coca-Cola fan will tell you that the soda's flavor is what keeps them coming back for more. While Coke's exact flavor is a highly coveted industry secret, we know that the brand takes it's flavor extremely seriously. That's why it was so exciting when the company announced in February 2022 that it would be releasing a line of limited-edition Coke products called Coca-Cola Creations. The product line was designed to showcase Coca-Cola's collaborations with a number of popular music artists, all featuring innovative new flavors.

Recently, Coke announced that Spanish singer and flamenco dancer Rosalía would be the latest artist to join the Creations family, with a new beverage entitled Coca-Cola Move. While Coca-Cola was tight lipped about what the new flavor would actually taste like, one food blogger on Instagram claims to have an insider connection who dished on the flavor profile. Let's just say, if you're an avid Coca-Cola drinker, the saying "rosé all day" could hold a new meaning.