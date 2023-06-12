Burger King Is Far Superior To McDonald's And Here's Why

While food can bring us together, it can also tear us apart and people have been known to fight to the death (well, perhaps to the minor bruising) over such questions as thick crust vs thin (thin all the way), ranch vs blue cheese (blue, a thousand times blue!), sweet vs. unsweet tea (unsweet Arnold Palmer), and last but not least, McDonald's vs. Burger King.

The majority may pick Mickey D's, citing reasons such as superior fries and better sodas. While I will concede the fries (although there will be more on that subject later), I remain skeptical about the soda. After all, as the late, great Iron Sheik once tweeted: "F*** the McDonald's Sprite," and his un-endorsement is good enough for me. (Plus I'm not much of a fountain soda fan anyway.) I've always been on the side of the underdog, anyway, but that's not the only reason I prefer to patronize BK rather than a certain other establishment known for its aureate vaulting. From its food to its entertainingly inclusive advertising, I just find the chain to be a lot more enjoyable than the House of Clown.